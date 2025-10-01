KazAID Project in Türkiye: New School Set to Open by 2026

ALMATY – The Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) announced steady progress in the construction of a school in Nurdağı, Gaziantep province, launched on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of Kazakhstan’s humanitarian support to Türkiye after the devastating 2023 earthquakes.

The facility, designed to accommodate 960 students, will feature 32 primary classrooms and four preschool classes. According to KazAID, more than half of the construction has already been completed.

The concrete framework has been erected, walls and internal partitions are in place, while façade works and the installation of engineering systems are currently underway, reported KazAID on Sept. 30.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 19 last year, with the commissioning of the school scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Upon completion, the facility will be ready to host students immediately, without waiting for the beginning of a new academic year.

KazAID, which serves as the operator of the project, emphasized that the initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s solidarity with the people of Türkiye and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The project underscores KazAID’s growing role as a coordinator of international humanitarian and development assistance, expanding Kazakhstan’s contribution to global solidarity efforts.