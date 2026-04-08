Kazakhstan Secures 200 Medals in Strong Start to 2026

ASTANA – Kazakh athletes won 200 medals in international competitions in the first quarter of 2026, including 79 gold, 57 silver and 64 bronze, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on April 6.

In summer Olympic and non-Olympic sports, athletes secured 138 medals: 51 gold, 39 silver and 48 bronze. In national sports, Kazakhstan won 22 medals, including 9 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze.

Para athletes claimed 34 medals, including 15 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze. Of these, 24 medals were won in Paralympic disciplines (7 gold, 8 silver, 9 bronze), while 10 medals came in non-Paralympic events (8 gold, 2 silver).

In winter sports, Kazakh athletes earned six medals, including four gold and two silver.

The period also featured notable achievements by junior athletes.

Kazakhstan’s junior women’s track cycling team won a historic gold medal in the team pursuit at the Asian Championships in Tagaytay.

At the junior world championships in freestyle aerials in Switzerland, Asan Asylkhan won gold with 103.35 points, while Dinmukhammed Raimkulov took silver with 92.82. At a Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique World Cup stage in Baku, Milad Karimi won two silver medals.

Speed skater Kristina Shumekova became junior world all-around champion, winning five gold medals, a historic achievement for Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan also recorded major results across elite competitions.

Mikhail Shaidorov won gold in men’s figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy on Feb. 14, securing the country’s second Winter Olympic title as an independent nation and its first Olympic gold in figure skating.

Yerbol Khamitov claimed gold at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy, winning the pursuit race on March 13.

Elena Rybakina reached a career-high No. 2 in the WTA rankings after advancing to the semifinals of the Indian Wells tournament in the United States. Four other Kazakh tennis players also entered the world’s top 10 simultaneously.

Kazakhstan also hosted its first-ever stage of the International Fencing Federation Epee World Cup, where Ruslan Kurbanov won silver.