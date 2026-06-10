Kazakh Aviation Specialists Join US-Led Air Cargo Security Training

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the United States are deepening cooperation on aviation security, with Kazakh specialists completing training in New York on cargo risk assessment, aircraft inspections and border security procedures ahead of the planned launch of direct air service between the two countries.

Kazakhstan’s civil aviation authorities and specialists from airports in Astana and Almaty passed training in New York as part of the International Air Cargo Interdiction Training (IACIT), facilitated by the Kazakh Transport Ministry and the U.S. Embassy in Astana.

According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, Kazakh specialists dived deep into modern approaches to analyzing cargo transport risks, organizing aircraft and cargo inspections, using technical screening equipment, the work of canine units, and mechanisms for interagency cooperation.

“Participation in the program is crucial in the context of preparing for the launch of direct air service between Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as for developing cooperation with American partners in the field of aviation security. The experience gained will be used to further improve aviation security measures and to implement leading international practices within domestic aviation organizations,” said the Kazakh ministry.

Separate themes included integrating aviation security and customs control procedures, as well as applying a risk-based approach to ensuring the security of international cargo transport.

The training is part of the Export Control and Related Border Security Assistance (EXBS) program, a U.S. led initiative to provide training to foreign partners to improve their ability to prevent and interdict shipments of dangerous items and technologies.