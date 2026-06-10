Trump Envoy Tells Tokayev He Has ‘Friend in White House’

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening its expanded strategic partnership with the United States during talks with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Sergio Gor as both sides highlighted growing political and economic cooperation.

“We highly value the opportunity to discuss a broad range of current issues and particularly welcome your participation in the C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue. This underscores the strategic importance that the United States attaches to cooperation with Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region,” said Tokayev, who had paid a visit to Washington D.C. in September 2025.

During the meeting, Tokayev and Gor discussed joint trade and investment projects and prospects for cooperation in priority sectors of cooperation, including critical minerals, transport and logistics, and digitalization.

Tokayev said he is looking forward to meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump later this year and participating in the G20 Summit in Miami scheduled for December.

Sergio Gor highlighted the momentum in bilateral ties.

“In the past year alone, agreements have been reached and deals worth more than $20 billion have been concluded, and I am confident this is only the beginning. We are also pleased that you will participate in the G20 summit later this year,” Gor said.

“I can assure you that you have a friend in the White House. President Trump highly values your work. We are committed to finding mutually beneficial solutions that serve the interests of our countries,” he said.

Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute to strengthening stability and promote humanitarian initiatives via the Board of Peace.

Gor met with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yerlan Kosherbayev a day earlier.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and the U.S. reached $3.19 billion in 2025, according to data from the Kazakh government. More than 600 American companies work in Kazakhstan.