Four Kazakh Tennis Players Break into World Top 10 Rankings

ALMATY – For the first time in the history of Kazakh tennis, four representatives of the country have simultaneously entered the top 10 of the world rankings, highlighting the steady progress of Kazakhstan’s tennis school and the systematic development of the sport, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation on Feb. 23.

Leading the women’s national team, Elena Rybakina continues to hold third place in the WTA Rankings, consistently delivering strong performances at top-tier tournaments. She began the year with a major victory at the Australian Open, defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 6:4.

In men’s tennis, Alexander Bublik ranks 10th in the ATP Rankings, reinforcing his status as one of the most dynamic players on the professional tour.

Kazakhstan has also achieved significant success in doubles. Anna Danilina climbed to sixth place in the WTA Doubles rankings, the highest ranking of her career, strengthening the country’s position in international doubles competition. She opened the season with a victory at a WTA 1000 tournament in Doha, Qatar.

Among juniors, Zangar Nurlanuly reached a historic milestone by entering the top 10 of the ITF Juniors rankings.