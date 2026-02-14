Kazakhstan’s Shaidorov Wins Historic Olympic Gold in Figure Skating

ROME — Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov won gold in men’s figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, delivering a decisive free skate to secure the country’s second Winter Olympic title as an independent nation and first Olympic gold in figure skating. His victory also marked Kazakhstan’s first Olympic gold in figure skating.

Shaidorov, the leader of the men’s team, stood fifth after the short program with 92.94 points. In the free skate, he earned 198.64 points, bringing his total to 291.58. His program included five quadruple jumps, a layout he had attempted several times earlier in the season without success.

The result lifted him to first place overall and secured the gold medal. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama finished second with 280.06 points, and Shun Sato placed third with 274.90.

The gold is Kazakhstan’s second in Winter Olympic history since competing as an independent country. The first came in 1994, when cross-country skier Vladimir Smirnov claimed the top podium spot. It is also the nation’s best-ever Olympic result in figure skating. Until now, the highest achievement in the discipline had been Denis Ten’s bronze medal in 2014.

After the victory, Shaidorov said the road to the medal had not been easy.

“To be honest, I cannot believe it. All season I was fighting with myself. And this season was for me the most difficult. About three times at competitions I tried to perform five quadruple jumps. Not once did it work. But today everything worked out. It happened that I was able to do it,” he said. “I was going toward this Olympics for a long time. All season I just wanted to do my job. And now everything worked out. I want to dedicate this medal to all of Kazakhstan,” he added.

Shaidorov noted the emotional pressure of the competition.

“To be honest, I was also rooting a lot for other athletes. The Olympics are very nervous competitions. I managed to cope, but many could not control their emotions. When the scores were announced, I could not believe that I was in intermediate third place. And when I realized that I came first, then it was completely…” he said.

Shaidorov paid tribute to Denis Ten, who was killed in 2018 and is widely credited with advancing figure skating in the country.

“I think that my medal would mean a lot for Denis Ten. He opened the road for us. That road was thorny for him and thorny for me. And I want to express gratitude to Denis for what he did for our sport,” he said.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Shaidorov on the Winter Olympic title, calling Kazakhstan’s first Olympic gold in figure skating a landmark achievement. He thanked the athlete for his skill and determination, noting the pride felt by citizens nationwide. Tokayev awarded Shaidorov the Order of Barys, second degree, one of Kazakhstan’s highest state honors.

President of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin also congratulated Shaidorov.

“On behalf of the National Olympic Committee and on my own behalf, I express sincere congratulations on the historic achievement – winning the Olympic gold medal in figure skating,” said Golovkin.

“This victory is an outstanding event for Kazakhstan’s figure skating and for all domestic sports. After 32 years at the Winter Olympic Games, the national anthem was played once again, and the flag of our country was raised. All of Kazakhstan is proud of you and shares the joy of this significant day. With this victory, you have forever written your name into the chronicle of world sport,” he said.

The games in Italy are ongoing, with several days of competition still ahead and opportunities for other Kazakh athletes to add to the country’s medal tally.