Balkhash Airport Reopens After Reconstruction

ASTANA – Balkhash Airport in Kazakhstan’s Karagandy Region has resumed operations following the completion of reconstruction works, according to the regional akimat (local administration) press service.

The airport received its first flights from Astana and Almaty on June 1 after the reopening.

The reconstruction project included upgrades to key airfield infrastructure, including the apron and taxiway, as well as the construction of a new building for special transport services. New ground support and airfield equipment were also installed.

Following the modernization, the airport’s passenger capacity increased from 60 to 80 passengers per hour.

The airport operates from a 1960s-era terminal renowned for its architectural design. Officials said the goal of the renovation was to preserve the building’s historic appearance while upgrading the interior to meet modern requirements.

Flight services between Balkhash and Astana are now operated daily, while flights to and from Almaty run six times per week.

Balkhash Airport serves the city of Balkhash, located in the Karagandy Region near Lake Balkhash, one of Kazakhstan’s major inland water bodies.

Lake Balkhash remains a favorite summer getaway for tourists from across Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. Balkhash is also famous for the unique chemical composition of its waters. A narrow strait divides the lake into fresh and salty sections.

The reconstruction is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades at regional airports across Kazakhstan aimed at improving air transport services.