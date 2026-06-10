Kazakhstan Secures Seat on UN Disability Rights Committee, First Time for Central Asia

ASTANA – Lyazzat Kaltayeva, an expert and disability rights advocate from Kazakhstan, was elected to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on June 9. She became the first representative from Central Asia to serve on the body that monitors implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

The election took place during the 19th session of the Conference of States Parties to the CRPD at the UN headquarters. Kaltayeva received 157 votes, the highest among all candidates, and was elected to the committee for the 2027-2030 term. Representatives from Armenia, Benin, China, Ethiopia, Jordan, Lithuania, Palau and Samoa were also elected.

“This outcome reflects Kazakhstan’s strong international standing, recognition of the country’s consistent efforts to advance the rights of persons with disabilities, as well as the international community’s high regard for Kazakhstan’s expertise and contributions in this field,” the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN said in a press release.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the CRPD. Addressing the gathering, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the conference addresses three crucial themes: violence and abuse experienced by people with disabilities, need for stronger support systems and care, and broader civic engagement.

“For decades, the disability movement has made its message clear: ‘Nothing about us, without us.’ Governments have a responsibility to remove all barriers to participation in every aspect of political and public life, and to empower persons with disabilities to be full partners in policymaking,” said Guterres.

Kaltayeva has more than 30 years of experience in disability rights, working to expand inclusion, improve accessibility and promote equal opportunities. She has also been a strong advocate for the rights of women and girls with disabilities.

In a 2020 interview with The Astana Times, Kaltayev reflected on her personal story that motivated her to devote her life to protecting the rights of people with disabilities and to ensure people with disabilities will no longer face the barriers she had to encounter throughout her life.