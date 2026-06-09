Kazakhstan, US Discuss Expanded Strategic Cooperation in Key Economic Sectors

ASTANA – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs and the U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on June 9, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership.

During the meeting, the officials discussed a wide range of topics on the bilateral agenda, with particular attention to the development of economic and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in innovation and artificial intelligence, education, and science. Prospects for cooperation in transport, logistics, and critical minerals were also discussed, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kosherbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is consistently implementing large-scale constitutional reforms and programs to modernize the national economy. He noted that Astana views Washington as one of its key partners in attracting investment, technological modernization, and deepening trade and economic cooperation.

In this context, the officials discussed the implementation of agreements reached between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House in November 2025.

Kosherbayev also expressed gratitude to the U.S. side for its high-level participation in the upcoming C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue. The meeting highlighted the importance of the planned roundtable involving business delegations from the United States and Central Asian countries, which is expected to provide additional impetus to expanding trade and investment cooperation.

Gor thanked the Kazakh side for its hospitality and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining active dialogue and practical cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral and regional topics.