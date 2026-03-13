Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov Wins Paralympic Gold in Sprint Pursuit at Milan Cortina 2026

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov won a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy, taking first place in the pursuit race.

Khamitov secured victory in the 4.5-kilometer pursuit (sitting) event, finishing ahead of strong international competitors, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service on March 13.

Taras Rad of Ukraine claimed the silver medal, while Liu Zixu of China finished third to take bronze.

On March 10, Khamitov also earned a bronze medal in para-cross-country skiing.