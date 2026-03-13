Elena Rybakina Climbs to Career-High World No. 2 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has reached a career-high No. 2 in the WTA Rankings following her run to the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open in the United States. The new ranking will become official on March 16.

Rybakina secured her place in the semifinals with a convincing 6-1, 7-6 victory over U.S. Jessica Pegula, currently ranked No. 5 in the world, reported Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service on March 12.

Reflecting on the win, Rybakina said the match shifted quickly after an initially competitive stretch.

“It all happened pretty quickly. Jessica played well for a couple of points, and I was a little passive. But things quickly turned around. After that, I fought for every ball and tried to maintain the lead. I am glad I was able to win in straight sets,” she said.

The result also reshaped the top of the rankings, with Iga Świątek dropping to No. 3 after her loss to Elina Svitolina, who will now face Rybakina in the semifinal for a place in the final on March 14.

Kazakhstan also celebrated success in doubles at Indian Wells. Anna Danilina, partnering Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić, advanced to the tournament final. The run guarantees Danilina at least fourth place in the doubles rankings – another career-best mark.

In the final on March 14, Danilina and Krunić will face the duo of Kateřina Siniaková and Taylor Townsend.