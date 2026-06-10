Kazakhstan Introduces Mandatory Film Reviews to Block Pornography, Harmful Content 

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information has approved new rules requiring films to undergo a mandatory pre-release examination before receiving permission for public screening. The regulations will take effect on June 16.

Under the new rules, a special commission will review films to ensure compliance with national legislation. The examination is aimed at preventing the distribution of content that promotes violence, pedophilia, pornography, non-traditional sexual orientation, or incites social, racial, national, religious, class, or tribal hatred.

Filmmakers will be required to submit their works to the commission, which will assess the content, hold discussions, vote on a decision, and issue an official expert opinion.

The regulations also introduce a seven-tier age classification system for films, ranging from content intended for children under 6 to films restricted to viewers aged 21 and over.