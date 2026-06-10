Kazakhstan, Netherlands Reach Deals on $185 Million in Joint Projects

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the Netherlands agreed to move forward with joint projects worth 160 million euros ($184 million) following a business forum on June 9 during Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev’s visit to the Netherlands.

The forum was held as part of the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 international exhibition, and served as the focal point of Kazakhstan’s trade and economic mission to the Netherlands, reported the ministry’s press service.

“The agreements reached today reflect the strong interest of businesses in both countries in expanding cooperation. Kazakhstan is ready to increase supplies of high-quality products to European markets and provide favorable conditions for investment projects involving Dutch partners,” Shakkaliyev said.

Kazakh companies from the agri-food sector, the food industry and the logistics sector attended the forum, showcasing their export potential and holding a series of B2B meetings with Dutch partners.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation also held talks with leading government and industry organizations in the Netherlands. One of the key topics was the Netherlands’ inspection and certification system, which is based on cooperation between public authorities and accredited industry bodies. The model is designed to ensure high product safety standards while streamlining export procedures.

Transport and logistics cooperation was another focus of the visit. During meetings at the Port of Rotterdam, Kazakh and Dutch officials discussed opportunities to expand collaboration in international freight transport, integrate Kazakh products into European supply chains and leverage Europe’s largest seaport as a gateway for promoting Kazakh exports.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was also featured in the discussions, with both sides highlighting its increasing role as a strategic trade route linking Asia and Europe.

The delegation also discussed opportunities for industrial cooperation in the shipbuilding sector with Damen Shipyards Group. The sides signed a memorandum of understanding on a project to establish a shipbuilding and ship repair cluster in the Mangystau Region in western Kazakhstan, with a focus on technology transfer, production localization and workforce development.

Separate meetings were held with Axia Seeds and DENSO AgriTech Solutions to discuss the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, seed production and potential investment projects in greenhouse farming.

The Netherlands remains one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners within the European Union. Bilateral trade reached $970 million in January-February, up 57.9% from the same period a year earlier. Kazakhstan’s exports totaled $930.4 million, marking a 65% increase.