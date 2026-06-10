Tajikistan Breaks Ground on $100 Million IT Hub Project

ASTANA – Tajikistan began the construction of an IT Hub Dushanbe complex on June 9, which is meant to become one of the country’s largest projects focused on digital technology and innovation. The total investment is expected at $100 million.

The initiative is intended to support the growth of the digital economy through investments in artificial intelligence, innovation, research and human capital development, reported the Agency of Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan.

The complex will span more than 53,000 square meters of built-up area and will have four key facilities. They include Dushanbe IT School, Dushanbe Regional Artificial Intelligence Center, IT Park Dushanbe and IT Business Center.

“The complex will provide workspace for more than 5,000 professionals and support the operations of hundreds of technology companies, research centers, and foreign investors,” said the center.