Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Mainland China Sign 42 Agreements to Expand Trade and Investment Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and mainland China signed 42 commercial agreements and four intergovernmental memorandums, paving the way for closer cooperation in aviation, finance, technology, logistics, and sustainable development.

The documents were signed during a visit by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, who held talks with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin on June 2.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, attracting investment, improving connectivity, and advancing collaboration in digital technologies, education, and tourism. China remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching $48.7 billion in 2025, while trade with Hong Kong rose 40% to $180 million.

Officials reviewed plans for a new Kazakhstan-Xinjiang-Hong Kong cooperation platform to facilitate business partnerships and promote the exchange of goods and services.

During the talks, Kazakhstan proposed using its airport infrastructure as a transit gateway for cargo moving from China and Hong Kong to European markets. Lee also announced plans to launch a direct Hong Kong-Almaty flight next year, a move expected to strengthen business and tourism links.

Digital innovation was also a key topic. Bektenov highlighted opportunities for cooperation through the country’s growing innovation ecosystem, including Astana Hub, Alatau Technology Park, and Alem.AI.

Education and cultural exchanges were also discussed. Around 500 Kazakh students are currently studying in Hong Kong, many of them supported by scholarships from local universities and government programs.

Business leaders explore new investment opportunities

Zhumangarin met with nearly 70 business representatives from Hong Kong and mainland China representing finance, logistics, technology, energy, manufacturing, and professional services.

“Over the past 20 years, Kazakhstan has attracted over $445 billion in foreign direct investment, including approximately $30 billion from China. Hong Kong’s investment in Kazakhstan’s economy has reached nearly $740 million. We are interested in strengthening our partnership and creating new investment opportunities for businesses in our countries,” said Zhumangarin.

Among the initiatives presented was Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis project, which could provide a platform for Kazakh companies seeking access to mainland Chinese markets. Kazakhstan also showcased financing opportunities through the Baiterek holding and other investment mechanisms.

The agreements signed during the visit reflect growing economic engagement between the three partners and are expected to support new projects across trade, investment, innovation, and infrastructure.

Lee highlighted Kazakhstan and Hong Kong’s growing role as gateways to Central Asia and China.