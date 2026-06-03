EDB to Mark 20th Anniversary With Annual Meeting, Business Forum in Almaty

ASTANA — The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will bring together policymakers, business leaders, development institutions and international experts in Almaty on June 25-26 for its Annual Meeting and Business Forum, marking the bank’s 20th anniversary.

Held under the theme Eurasia 2030+: Investment, Growth and New Opportunities, the event will focus on development priorities across the Eurasian region, including sustainable investment, digital transformation, innovation, Islamic finance and transport connectivity. According to the EDB, discussions will explore the future of Islamic finance in Central Asia, the role of emerging technologies in economic growth and the development of regional transport infrastructure, including the Eurasian Transport Framework.

The forum is expected to feature senior representatives of leading Islamic finance institutions from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as artificial intelligence futurist Tariq Qureishy.

Participants will also include government officials from Central Asian countries, executives from major regional companies and representatives of multilateral development banks. Among the confirmed speakers are Uzum Holding CEO Jasur Dzhumaev and KazAvtoZhol Chairman Darkhan Imanashev.

The EDB said the event will serve as a platform for discussing investment opportunities and strengthening regional economic cooperation at a time of growing interest in Eurasia’s transport, energy and digital sectors.

The EDB is a multilateral development institution operating across the Eurasian region. By the end of 2025, its cumulative portfolio comprised 326 projects with total investments of $19.6 billion. Under its 2022-2026 strategy, the bank is advancing three flagship initiatives: the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Framework and the Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network.

The full program is available on the EDB Annual Meeting website.