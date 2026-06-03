Kazakhstan and Cyprus to Deepen Economic and Investment Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Cyprus agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation by expanding economic, investment, and sectoral ties following talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on June 3, which marked the first official presidential visit from Cyprus to Kazakhstan since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Presidents focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, boosting trade and investment, and strengthening ties in sectors such as digitalization, finance, logistics, education, and tourism, the Akorda reported.

Tokayev highlighted the symbolic importance of the visit, which coincided with the launch of direct flights between the two countries and Cyprus’s EU Council Presidency, and stressed the need to translate political goodwill into economic results. He proposed developing a Roadmap for Economic Cooperation until 2028 and establishing new institutional mechanisms, including an Intergovernmental Commission and a Business Council.

“We are interested in developing a multifaceted partnership with Cyprus,” Tokayev said.

President Christodoulides underscored Kazakhstan’s strategic role in Central Asia and presented Cyprus as a gateway to European markets, emphasizing opportunities in fintech, investment funds, shipping, renewable energy, and infrastructure. He also highlighted prospects for cooperation with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and noted Cyprus’s commitment to EU-standard business conditions.

“The geopolitical importance of Central Asia and Kazakhstan’s role in the world is recognized,” Christodoulides said.

Tokayev awarded Christodoulides the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), first degree, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan-Cyprus relations during his historic first visit to Kazakhstan. Christodoulides accepted the award as a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

Following the talks, delegations from both countries signed five cooperation agreements covering digitalization and cybersecurity, culture, education and science, sports, and business and investment.

During the press briefing, President Tokayev noted that political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Cyprus has steadily strengthened in recent years, supported by sustained high-level contacts and reciprocal diplomatic presence, including the Cypriot leader’s earlier visit to Astana in his capacity as Foreign Minister.

He emphasized that Cyprus is regarded as one of Kazakhstan’s key European partners, while bilateral cooperation is expanding not only politically but also in practical economic terms, with more than 400 companies with Cypriot participation currently operating in Kazakhstan, including firms engaged in financial and investment activities.

Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan’s broader investment climate reforms, including strengthened legal protections for investors and the introduction of business-friendly initiatives, such as the Altyn Visa program, aimed at facilitating business mobility and long-term economic engagement.

Christodoulides highlighted Cyprus’s position as a financial, shipping, and investment hub of the EU, noting its potential role as a gateway for Kazakh businesses entering European markets and for expanding cooperation in fintech, funds management, renewable energy, and maritime logistics.

Both officials reaffirmed their shared interest in translating political dialogue into measurable economic outcomes through structured mechanisms and long-term planning.