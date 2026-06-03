OpenAI Highlights Strong AI Growth and Adoption in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has joined the group of countries with a high level of artificial intelligence adoption, according to analytical insights presented by OpenAI during a visit to the country. The findings highlight strong public readiness for the practical use of AI technologies.

Kazakhstan significantly outperforms other Central Asian states in per-capita consumer use of ChatGPT, ranking ahead of the Kyrgyz Republic (52nd) and Uzbekistan (58th).

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev met with an OpenAI delegation as part of their visit to Kazakhstan, the ministry’s press service reported on June 3.

The officials discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence, including joint educational initiatives, the implementation of ChatGPT Edu, and efforts to strengthen practical AI skills among students, educators, and professionals.

According to Madiyev, Kazakhstan’s AI strategy is supported by society’s strong readiness to adopt new technologies, with citizens actively using AI tools for learning, work, information search, and content creation.

According to OpenAI data, ChatGPT in Kazakhstan is most commonly used for practical guidance (32.8%), writing and editing (25%), and information search (18%). More than 70% of users are aged 18-34.

Valerie Focke, lead for education across Europe, the Middle East and Africa at OpenAI, said that ChatGPT adoption in the country is high by international standards, and the next step is to help people unlock even greater value from artificial intelligence.

“We are partnering with Kazakhstan on educational initiatives that combine responsible AI tools with educator training, local implementation, and impact assessment, ensuring that access to technology translates into meaningful opportunities for students, teachers, and future professionals,” she said.

As part of a national education initiative, 165,000 educators in Kazakhstan will gain access to ChatGPT Edu through a program implemented with Bilim Group and Bilim UpSkill, aimed at integrating AI tools into the education system.