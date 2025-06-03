Kazakhstan Eyes Stronger Ties with African Nations, Develops Dedicated Strategy

ASTANA – While distant partners on a global map, Kazakhstan and African nations are drawing closer together. With several high-level visits in recent years, both sides are eager to maintain the momentum.

Growing high-level visits

Among the recent visits was that of the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame. It was his second visit to Kazakhstan, with the first in 2015.

“Our two countries are good friends and partners, and we want to build on this strong foundation to further deepen our partnership,” said Kagame during a May 28 meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Whether in the fields of trade, technology, or agriculture, our two countries are eager to learn from each other,” he added.

Kagame, who also addressed the Astana International Forum on May 29, reiterated that Rwanda can “benefit immensely from Kazakhstan’s know-how,” referring to a cooperation agreement on critical minerals signed between the Rwanda Mining Board and Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The big forum was also attended by King Ife of Nigeria Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Françoise Joly, a special representative of the President of Congo; and Lassina Zerbo, a former prime minister of Burkina Faso.

Astana is also expected to welcome a delegation from Burkina Faso led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré on June 3-5.

Important priority for Kazakhstan

The African continent is taking on an increasingly important role in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities, said Aibek Smadiyarov, a spokesperson for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. The ministry is currently developing a Strategy for Cooperation with African States and the African Union for 2025–2030.

“Kazakhstan’s growing engagement with Africa is being carried out in line with the President’s directive to strengthen cooperation with countries across the continent, as part of the nation’s multi-vector foreign policy doctrine,” said Smadiyarov at a June 2 press briefing in Astana.

“Over the past two years, Kazakhstan has welcomed official visits from the Presidents of Togo, the Republic of the Congo, and Guinea-Bissau, as well as the foreign ministers of Sierra Leone, Benin, and Rwanda,” he added.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu made the country’s first official visit to Africa, traveling to the Kingdom of Morocco in February 2025.

“In the coming days, we are set to welcome the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso. Each of these visits features a packed agenda, including tours of export-oriented enterprises and meetings with Kazakh businesses eager to explore new partnerships,” said Smadiyarov.

He pointed to a particularly promising cooperation in IT and e-government.

“We are actively exchanging experience in digital public services, smart solutions, and infrastructure development. Kazakhstan’s innovations in these areas are of practical interest to many African nations,” he added.

Kazakhstan’s expanding diplomatic presence

The number of the country’s diplomatic missions grew from just one in 2012 to six as of this year. Economic impact is rising as well.

“The opening of diplomatic missions has already yielded tangible economic results. In 2012, Kazakhstan’s trade with African countries stood at around $100 million. By 2022, it had surpassed $1 billion for the first time, an all-time record in Kazakh-African trade. In 2024, trade volume reached $783 million,” said Smadiyarov.

According to the Kazakh official, Kazakhstan’s exports to Africa include sulfur, petroleum coke, metal products, agricultural goods, and mineral fertilizers. In May, the first shipment of Kazakh grain in 15 years was sent to Morocco, which, as he puts it, is a “significant step toward diversifying export destinations.”

“Kazakhstan imports fruits, coffee, cocoa beans, and tea from Africa, as well as pharmaceutical products, textiles, cosmetics, and electrical equipment,” Smadiyarov added.

In countries where Kazakhstan does not yet have diplomatic missions, it has honorary consuls. These are usually respected local business figures who voluntarily work to strengthen commercial ties between their countries and Kazakhstan.

Multilateral cooperation

Since 2013, Kazakhstan has held observer status with the African Union and continues to deepen its engagement with member states through other multilateral frameworks.

“Africa represents 54 out of 193 UN member states, more than a quarter of the General Assembly’s votes. African nations are increasingly speaking with a unified voice, shaping the global agenda and influencing decisions on key international issues,” said Smadiyarov.

Kazakhstan’s growing engagement with partners beyond its geographical region says a lot about the country’s role as a middle power.

“We view Africa as an equal partner, united with us by a shared commitment to sustainable development and a just global order,” he added.

Smadiyarov mentioned that Kazakhstan’s international initiatives have received support from African countries, including hosting EXPO 2017 in Astana, the country’s election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, and the establishment of the UN Regional Hub on the Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty.