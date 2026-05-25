Kazakh Emergency Responders Arrive in Tajikistan for International Disaster Response Drills

ALMATY – Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan rescuers have arrived in Tajikistan to participate in multinational emergency response exercises focused on earthquake response and climate-related risks, reported the ministry’s press service.

The Kazakh delegation includes specialists from the National Rescue Service Barys, the Almaty Emergency Rescue Service, emergency departments from the Karagandy Region and Shymkent, as well as the Disaster Medicine Center of Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry.

The drills aim to strengthen interagency and cross-border coordination, improve the operational readiness of rescue units and test the effectiveness of emergency response mechanisms during natural disasters linked to seismic activity and growing climate risks.

Kazakh rescuers are deploying specialized high-mobility vehicles, hydraulic rescue equipment, radiation, chemical and biological protection systems, as well as mountaineering and diving gear during the exercises.

According to organizers, the exercises are intended to improve regional cooperation among Central Asian emergency services and enhance practical mechanisms for responding to large-scale earthquakes and other transboundary natural disasters.

The multinational drills are being held as part of the regional forum Water and Climate Risks: Science, Monitoring and Management, which focuses on strengthening interstate coordination in disaster preparedness and response.