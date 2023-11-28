Kazakhstan and Togo Agree to Enhance Cooperation and Dialogue

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is keen to promote cooperation with Togo during the meeting with the Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who arrived with an official visit to Astana on Nov. 28, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Tokayev, Gnassingbé’s historic visit to Kazakhstan marks a new era in bilateral relations.

“Kazakhstan is keen to promote comprehensive cooperation with your country. Earlier, during an informal talk, we discussed the opportunities for mutual interest in interaction between Kazakhstan and your country. Undoubtedly, we are located on different continents in different regions, but in the face of international tensions, we must unite our efforts,” said President Tokayev.

The President of Togo thanked President Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan for a warm welcome.

“I would like to greet you and all the people of Kazakhstan on behalf of the Togolese people. We have great opportunities to give a new impetus to our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” said Gnassingbé.

At an expanded meeting with the Togolese delegation alongside official representatives from both nations, Tokayev underscored the symbolic nature of the visit to Astana on the brink of the tenth anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“Today’s negotiations mark a new era in our bilateral relations and provide an excellent opportunity to explore promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation. We are interested in strengthening ties with Togo and consider your country an important partner in Africa,” said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev emphasized the untapped potential in the partnership between Kazakhstan and Togo, stressing the need to sign bilateral agreements, including one focused on the mutual protection of investments. Expressing a commitment to fostering bilateral trade and fortifying connections between business communities, he proposed the appointment of an Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Togo to bolster business-to-business contacts.

“I believe that states such as Kazakhstan and Togo can play a more active and constructive role in promoting international cooperation worldwide,” he added.

In response, President Gnassingbé underlined Togo’s dedication to collaboration in various sectors of mutual economic interest. He expressed optimism about the potential for strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Togo, citing opportunities in economic realms such as trade, mining, agriculture, transport, and digitalization.

Gnassingbé acknowledged the significance of Kazakhstan’s economic potential and emphasized the delegation’s keen interest in expanding cooperation.

The leaders also discussed the future of the Kazakh-Togolese partnership, focusing on political dialogue and exploring avenues for cooperation in trade, economics, investments, energy, transport, logistics, culture, humanitarian affairs, healthcare, and the military industry.