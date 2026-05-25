Kazakhstan Prepares Infrastructure for Global AI Companies and Hyperscalers

ALMATY – Kazakhstan is accelerating preparations for its Data Center Valley project aimed at attracting global AI companies, hyperscalers and cloud computing leaders, with the industrial city of Ekibastuz selected as the project’s main site.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting reviewing the implementation status of the project on May 25. Kazakh Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev and Kazakhtelecom CEO Bagdat Mussin briefed the prime minister on the progress of the initiative. Pavlodar Region Governor Asain Baykhanov also presented updates on engineering and infrastructure preparations, reported the prime minister’s press service.

According to officials, geodetic work at the Ekibastuz site has been completed, while engineering and geological surveys are underway. Excavation work for future modular data center blocks has also begun, with construction equipment and personnel already mobilized. Full-scale construction is expected to begin in June 2026.

The project is expected to become one of Kazakhstan’s largest digital infrastructure initiatives, combining data storage and processing facilities with AI ecosystem development, research programs and startup support.

During the meeting, officials discussed approaches to energy supply, data processing, cybersecurity and infrastructure development based on international best practices and the requirements of global technology partners.

Madiyev has also formed a pool of potential project participants that includes major international technology companies, hyperscalers and global leaders in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Part of the initiative will also focus on developing Kazakhstan’s domestic AI ecosystem through research initiatives, workforce training and startup acceleration programs linked to the international AI center alem.ai.

Following the meeting, Bektenov instructed government agencies and development institutions to accelerate work across all areas of the project and requested concrete implementation results within a month.