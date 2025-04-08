Kazakhstan Intensifies Cooperation with Sierra Leone

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu highlighted promising fruitful collaboration in trade, transport and logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and other key sectors during a meeting with Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Timothy Musa Kabba, who arrived in Astana for his first official visit on April 8.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Kazakhstan, one of the world’s top ten grain producers, expressed interest in using the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to supply African markets with grain, cereals, oilseeds, high-quality meat, and organic products.

The ministers discussed cooperation in IT and digitization, particularly through Central Asia’s largest IT startup park, Astana Hub. The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development has already transferred components of its e-Gov platform to Sierra Leone following the signing of the memorandum of understanding last year.

Nurtleu thanked Kabba for his support in co-sponsoring the UN General Assembly resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He reaffirmed Astana’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in sustainable development and engaging in global initiatives.

Following the negotiations, the parties signed the Roadmap for Cooperation between the foreign ministries of both countries.