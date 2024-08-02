Kazakhstan, Congo Commit to Promoting Trade, Economic Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso expressed their mutual intention to develop cooperation, outlining key areas in a joint statement for the media following their bilateral talks on Aug. 2.

Tokayev noted that the role of African states in international politics and the global economy is growing, and that developing cooperation with these countries is one of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities.

“Today, we focused on agriculture, production, transport, logistics and the energy sector, as well as new technologies, the joint development of mineral resources and investments. During the meeting, I highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements in e-government, cybersecurity and the aerospace industry. We agreed to instruct the governments of both countries to take specific measures to increase the volume of mutual trade. Kazakhstan has great potential for exporting grain crops to the Congo. As you know, our countries are rich in natural resources. There are opportunities for cooperation in the exploration and development of iron, phosphate, bauxite and other rare earth minerals. I emphasized the readiness of Kazakh entrepreneurs to develop the mining industry in the Congo,” Tokayev said.

The President also emphasized the possibilities of expanding bilateral contacts in the transport and logistics sphere.

“If the Republic of the Congo is a gateway to the Central African region, then the port of Pointe-Noire serves as a key to them. The seaport has great potential, and Kazakhstan is interested in utilizing its capabilities. We must make every effort to develop mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said.

According to Tokayev, it is important to establish cultural and humanitarian ties between Astana and Brazzaville. He mentioned that he offered Congolese youth the opportunity to study at Kazakh universities.

Tokayev also noted that both countries have established close relations at the international and regional levels and share common positions on many pressing issues.

“One of the most pressing problems in the current realities is climate change. We agreed that our countries will closely cooperate to fight this threat. I support the World Decade on Afforestation initiative proposed by the Congolese leadership,” the President said.

According to Sassou Nguesso, the development of the energy sector is a promising area for ​​bilateral cooperation.

“The economy of our country is based on the oil industry. Kazakhstan has extensive experience in this area. Additionally, we can work together to develop other types of natural resources. The energy sector of the Congo is ready to offer great opportunities to Kazakh companies,” said Sassou Nguesso.

Tokayev invited the Congolese leadership and business community to take part in the Astana International Forum, scheduled for 2025.