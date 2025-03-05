UN Adopts Resolution to Establish SDG Regional Hub in Almaty

ASTANA – The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty during a March 4 session in New York.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, this initiative was first presented by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. He suggested locating the hub in Almaty’s International Organizations building, which already hosts 18 UN agencies.

Kazakhstan, as Central Asia’s largest economy, aims to strengthen regional cooperation and promote sustainable development. Particular attention is paid to Afghanistan’s economic growth – this country’s stability and prosperity are directly linked to the security and well-being of Central Asia.

The hub will serve as a key platform for coordinating international and regional efforts, sharing best practices, providing technical assistance, and implementing joint projects. It will work with governments, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society to drive tangible progress.

The center will also play a significant role in revitalizing the UN system, enhancing the organization’s effectiveness at the regional level. Its work will focus on strengthening coordination among UN agencies, adapting global initiatives to regional needs, and promoting inclusive multilateral cooperation.