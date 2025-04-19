​​Kazakhstan and Benin Mark Diplomatic Milestone with First-Ever Foreign Ministerial Visit

ASTANA – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin, who arrived in Astana on a working visit on April 18. This marks the first official visit by a Beninese foreign minister to Kazakhstan, reports the ministry’s press service.

During the talks, the ministers addressed a wide range of issues covering key areas of cooperation, including political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. They explored how Kazakhstan and Benin can expand cooperation in strategically important sectors such as trade, logistics and digitalization.

Both officials reaffirmed their readiness to improve the legal framework and intensify the exchange of visits at various levels.

To formalize and strengthen bilateral ties, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on political and diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Benin.

In the context of shifting global geopolitics, Kazakhstan is committed to building “equal and mutually beneficial partnerships” with African nations, said Nurtleu.

“We are interested in deepening cooperation with Benin across promising sectors such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization, and telecommunications,” Nurtleu said.

Minister Bakari commended Kazakhstan’s achievements both domestically and on the international stage.

“Kazakhstan’s progress is the result of effective governance and the personal contribution of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Our countries share common values, and it is on this foundation that we aim to build strong, dynamic, and productive relations,” he said.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Benin surpassed $700 million. To enhance ties, Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to send a trade mission to Benin in the near future.

As part of the discussion to expand agricultural exports, the two ministers explored the potential supply of Kazakh grain, flour, vegetable oils, fertilizers, and organic products to Benin. They also discussed opportunities to utilize Kazakhstan’s satellite-based remote sensing services, which could support Benin’s agricultural needs and geological exploration efforts.

The counterparts also agreed on the strategic importance of collaborating on transport connectivity. Kazakhstan currently handles 90% of overland freight traffic from China to Europe, while Benin serves as a key gateway to West and Central Africa through the Port of Cotonou. The ministers expressed interest in deepening cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

The two ministers also discussed collaboration in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with a particular focus on food security.