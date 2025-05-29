President Tokayev Highlights Global Challenges, Calls for Cooperation at AIF 2025

ASTANA – At the plenary session of the Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025 on May 29, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed pressing global uncertainties and emphasized the need for unified responses grounded in shared values. Amidst rising conflicts and economic challenges, Tokayev stressed the importance of dialogue, reform, and youth engagement in building a stable and prosperous future.

Tokayev expressed high hopes for a productive exchange of views on global economic affairs, regional cooperation, and other pressing topics on the international agenda. He noted that the forum was taking place during a time of profound global uncertainty. While some might see it as a turning point, he believed the focus should be on how the community responds through their choices and values.

“What matters now is how we respond. That choice lies with us – in the decisions we make and the values we uphold,” he noted.

He highlighted the growing number of conflicts and wars across continents and societies.

“As of last year, 52 states were experiencing armed conflict. Meanwhile, the economic impact of violence reached $19 trillion – nearly 13.5% of global GDP,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that instead of waging wars, the world must prioritize embracing human beings, particularly the younger generation, to become more engaged in making progress and creating enlightened societies.

He said that while conventional conflicts demand urgent attention, it is important to focus on the more challenging perspective of the growing strain between nuclear-armed states.

“We must recognize that the threats to global security are not only geopolitical. The post-war global order is fragmenting. Protectionism is rising. Multilateralism is faltering,” he noted.

According to him, Kazakhstan views this time of uncertainty through the prism of constructive engagement. He also highlighted that the country has undergone profound institutional and economic reforms over the last few years.

“Our goal is clear: to build a more diversified, inclusive, and future-ready economy – one where growth is not just sustained, but shared,” he said.

UN Security Council reform

On a global scale, Tokayev reiterated that vital decisions cannot be made by a handful of nations alone, urging for structural reform of the UN system. According to him, major powers need to reaffirm their commitment to maintaining peace and security, along with the core principle of respecting the territorial integrity of all nations.

“Kazakhstan supports the expansion of the UN Security Council, including broader regional representation. Its structural reform is essential to ensure that the UN remains relevant and truly reflects the world as it is, not as it was,” he added.

Participants gathered in Astana from around the world bring diverse perspectives shaped by different values. According to President Tokayev, this intellectual diversity was a key reason for holding the forum. He noted that the future could take many paths—promising or risky—but that inclusive progress would depend on broad cooperation, not just the words of a few. He added that the AIF 2025 was established to foster such cooperation through mutual respect and open dialogue..

“The theme of this year – Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future, is both a call and conviction. It reflects our belief that global challenges cannot be solved in isolation, and that diplomacy must evolve beyond formal protocols into deeper, more human forms of connection,” he concluded.

Voices from global leaders: calls for financial reform, security, and democracy

The plenary session continued with speeches from several distinguished global leaders. Among them were Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda; Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, president of North Macedonia; Qu Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); Alain Berset, secretary general of the Council of Europe; and Ban Ki-moon, president and chair of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and eighth secretary-general of the United Nations.

President Kagame called for urgent reform of the global financial system, criticizing outdated risk assessments that disadvantage countries in the Global South. “The problem we have is political,” he said, noting that financial rules are often applied unequally.

He emphasized the need to build internal resilience through improved resource management and human capital development, while welcoming the growing trend of South-South cooperation.

“This is not an alternative to global engagement, but a necessary complement,” Kagame said.

Siljanovska-Davkova echoed President Tokayev’s proposal to expand the UN Security Council and emphasized that, with the upcoming Pact for the Future and other reforms, the United Nations, approaching its 80th anniversary, should consider appointing a woman as Secretary-General.

“The UN Security Council should be expanded, reformed and democratised to make it more accountable and more responsible in maintaining international peace and security,” she said.

During the speech, Berset emphasized that democracy is under threat from disinformation, impunity, and political manipulation. He called for a global strategy that defends rights and institutions, stating that “at the heart of security is democracy.”

Ban Ki-moon congratulated Kazakhstan for hosting this vital platform for global dialogue and cooperation, especially following last year’s cancellation due to flooding. He commended President Tokayev for his steadfast leadership in positioning Kazakhstan as a regional convener and a global voice on climate and sustainability.

Highlighting the forum’s theme, Ban Ki-moon emphasized the importance of collaborative, forward-looking leadership rooted in shared responsibility.

“The grave challenges posed by climate change, environmental degradation, and economic transition cannot be solved by any one country alone,” he said, calling for a unified regional response that transcends borders and politics.

Praising Central Asia’s growing green collaboration, especially following the historic solidarity at the Samarkand Climate Forum that took place in April.

“Kazakhstan, with its vast renewable energy potential and commitment to sustainability, is well-positioned to lead by example,” he noted, guiding Central Asia toward a prosperous and sustainable future.

This year’s AIF broadens its agenda to address pressing global challenges — from climate change and energy security to trade, innovation, and sustainability. The two-day program features both plenary and one-on-one discussions, with panels exploring themes such as the shift to renewable energy, cross-border cooperation, and effective water resource strategies.