President Tokayev Praises Kazakhstan’s Culture and Art Workers

ASTANA – On the eve of Culture and Arts Workers’ Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the contributions of Kazakhstan’s cultural figures on May 20, highlighting their role in enriching the nation’s spiritual life and preserving its identity, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakh art, including music, cinema, and international events such as the World Nomad Games, serves as a key way the world gets to know Kazakhstan.

In 2024 alone, 45 new cultural facilities were built in the country. Tokayev called for the continued development and modernization of theatres, urging entrepreneurs and philanthropists to join these efforts.

He described museums as national treasures, noting that three major museums were recently granted national status.

“The ancient settlement Saraishyk, which needs reconstruction, is of particular interest to researchers,” he said. “An initiative to create a single digital platform for the historical and cultural heritage of Central Asian countries is promising.”

Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s cooperation with UNESCO, including efforts to list cultural monuments as World Heritage Sites and documents in the Memory of the World Register. This year, UNESCO will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev.

He proposed a national competition for young architects and reaffirmed the importance of the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign, linking cultural values with ecological responsibility.

Tokayev also addressed efforts to promote reading culture, citing the new Presidential Prize for young writers and the first National Book Day, both of which have received broad support from the public, especially from young people.

“Similar creative steps will be taken in the future,” he stated. “Our national identity has begun to change and adapt to modern realities. This is another significant result of the reforms.”

Concluding the event, several cultural professionals received state awards for their contributions to national culture and the arts.