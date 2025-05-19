UNESCO Presents Kazakhstan with Certificate for Betashar Ceremony Inclusion in Heritage List

ASTANA – Director of the UNESCO Almaty Regional Office Amir Piric presented Chairman of the National Commission and State Counselor Erlan Karin with the original certificate confirming the inclusion of the Betashar wedding ritual ceremony in the UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on May 16, reported Akorda.

During the meeting of the Kazakhstan National Commission for UNESCO and ICESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), participants emphasized the importance of accelerating efforts to include Kazakhstan’s archival and historical-documentary materials in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.

Thus, for the first time in 14 years, the Kazakh manuscript “Genealogy of the Khans” was added to the register in April.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the need to protect and promote Kazakhstan’s natural and historical heritage on the global stage. Following his directive, an application has been submitted for the inclusion of the Underground (Rock) Mosques of Mangystau in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Discussions are currently underway to arrange a visit by experts from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) this fall.

A day prior to the ceremony, Karin chaired a meeting of the editorial board for the seven-volume academic publication “History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day.” The session focused on reviewing and approving the text, maps, and illustrations for the multi-volume edition. According to the plan, manuscript reviews will begin in June, with final texts approved in stages for layout and publication.