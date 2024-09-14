Fifth World Nomad Games Conclude with Kazakhstan Leading Medal Standing

ASTANA – The fifth World Nomad Games concluded on Sept. 13, with Kazakhstan securing the top spot on the medal table. In a record-breakingly successful World Nomad Games, Kazakhstan claimed a total of 112 medals, including 43 gold, 32 silver, and 37 bronze.

The Kyrgyz Republic secured second place with 65 medals, while Uzbekistan finished third in the standing with 49 medals.

After an incredible six days of fierce competition across 21 sports involving athletes from 89 countries, the World Nomad Games closed with heartwarming show at the Ethno-village.

At the closing ceremony, World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan for hosting the event, highlighting it as a powerful display of the brotherhood among Turkic nations.

“This historic organization shows the world that Kazakhstan has great ambitions to institutionalize traditional sports around the world. Attracting attention at all levels, these historic games show that we have a rich cultural heritage, as the opening ceremony, the choice of venues, sports fields and cultural events showed us in great detail. The World Nomad Games prove once again that our traditional sports are more than just a competition,” he said.

Kazakh Minister of Sports and Tourism Yerbol Myrzabossynov expressed his pride in showing the world the exceptional cultural heritage and hospitality of Kazakh people.

“The games held on Kazakh land are a competition with deep meaning and rich content. Our national sport has been showcased to the whole world and our culture has become even more widespread. It is a great honor for us that the competitions are organized on Kazakh land, the golden cradle of the Turkic world,” he said.

The nomadic games symbol – torsyk (traditional leather vessel) – has now passed to the Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy, Altynbek Maksutov. In 2026 athletes will meet in the Kyrgyz Republic for the sixth World Nomad Games.

The most memorable moments

Over the course of a week, competitions were held across 21 sports. Kazakhstan gathered the largest delegation with 195 athletes, followed by Kyrgyzstan with 172 and Russia with 144 participants. The Kazakh wrestling event drew the most competitors, with 266 athletes taking part.

Aiming to breathe new life into the world’s biggest nomadic sporting event, Kazakhstan has introduced the powerful nomad competition this year, showcasing a stunning display of strength.

Kazakh sportmen in audaryspak, a traditional horseback wrestling, did their part for Kazakhstan in medal ranking, winning gold in three weight categories.

Kazakh national team also topped the medal standing in zhamby atu (horseback archery) after completing four days of competition.

In a celebration of intellectual games, Kazakh players won medals in togyzkumalak and oware competiotions.

Some of the loudest cheers came when Kazakh team defeated the Kyrgyz rivals at the kokpar final full of unexpected twists and last-minute scores. However, the Kyrgyz Republic avenged their loss later in the day with a decisive 10:4 victory in kok-boru.

The final day of the fifth World Nomad Games brought ancient nomadic horse racing traditions to life in a centerpiece of the events – baige, with Kazakhstan’s Aikabak horse emerging as the winner in a 25,000-meter race.

Every aspect of the World Nomad Games in Astana had been prepared as a cultural fiest of nomadic heritage and traditions. Over 100 cultural events took place at the Ethno Village, where different regions of Kazakhstan hosted concerts, craft fairs, and exhibitions.

The international scientific conference gathered 75 participants from 12 countries, who have explored various topics on nomadic lifestyle: from culture and sports to nutrition.