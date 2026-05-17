Young Kazakhs to Study Tien Shan Glaciers in Research Expedition 

ASTANA — A new British-Kazakh initiative will send 15 university students to the Tien Shan mountains in July and August to conduct glaciological research, as glaciers – critical to Kazakhstan’s water security – continue to retreat at an accelerating rate. The program combines fieldwork with leadership training for young participants.

Launched by the British Kazakh Society with support from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the initiative focuses on hands-on research in one of Central Asia’s most climate-sensitive regions. It aims to combine scientific fieldwork with youth development.

The first expedition will bring together selected students and Kazakh and international experts in cooperation with the Central-Asian Regional Glaciological Center. Participants will test automatic weather station sensors, conduct basic data analysis, and contribute to research supporting climate adaptation and water management. The fieldwork will conclude with a 100-kilometer mountain trek organized in partnership with the Kaz Alpine Club.

The Tien Shan glaciers are a critical water source for Kazakhstan, supporting agriculture, energy production, and ecosystems. Their rapid retreat, driven by climate change, is increasing pressure on water availability and long-term planning.

Launch and international support

The program was presented on Jan. 22 at the United Kingdom House of Lords by BKS Chairman Rupert Goodman, with approximately 120 attendees, including Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sally Axworthy, and representatives of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission.

Named after Kazakh poet and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov, the initiative has received his personal support and backing from the Prince of Wales. British explorers Rosie Stancer and John Blashford-Snell are also contributing to the project as expert participants.

According to Axworthy, the initiative contributes to joint efforts in addressing climate challenges.

“I commend this initiative, which empowers young researchers to study the vital Tien Shan glaciers and strengthen our shared response to climate challenges. Their research will contribute meaningfully to Kazakhstan’s water security and to our collective understanding of a changing climate,” she said.

BKS Director and expedition lead David Hardy said preparatory work has been completed and recruitment is underway. The organization has opened an expedition base in Almaty in addition to its London office.

How to apply?

Applications are open to undergraduate and postgraduate students across Kazakhstan. Candidates are required to submit a video of up to five minutes in English, Kazakh, or Russian outlining their motivation and experience, along with a CV of no more than two pages. Written applications may be accepted if a video submission is not possible.

The initiative is supported by partners, including the British Embassy in Kazakhstan and academic and private-sector organizations.