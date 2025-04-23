Kazakhstan Celebrates First National Book Day, Promoting Reading and Literary Culture

ASTANA – Kazakhstan celebrated its first-ever National Book Day on April 23, a milestone event to promote a reading culture, raise literacy rates, and highlight the value of libraries and books in society. The initiative seeks to inspire people of all ages to rediscover the joy of reading in an increasingly digital world.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated citizens on the country’s first National Book Day.

“This new holiday reflects our pursuit of knowledge, curiosity, and love for reading. Through books, young people gain the ability to think broadly and progressively. These values are the foundation for shaping a new, forward-looking national identity,” said Tokayev in a statement.

The holiday was established following a directive from Tokayev during the third National Kurultai’s session, aimed at promoting a strong culture of reading in society.

“In today’s digital age, the role of books is changing, but not diminishing. Books remain central, though their formats have evolved, and they are now more accessible than ever,” said Zhuldyz Omarbek, founder of the QazaqMura digital library, in an interview with The Astana Times.

She emphasized that digitalization has made rare manuscripts and archival materials available to the public. However, it also poses new challenges.

“With the abundance of information, it is easy to get lost and difficult to verify sources. That’s where libraries play a critical role,” said Omarbek.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan has 3,920 public libraries. Nearly 52 million people visited these libraries in 2023, and that number has risen to over 55 million in 2024. To further promote reading, the government has modernized 800 school libraries and added more than 1.7 million new books to the collections in the past year.

Still, Omarbek believes that one of the country’s key challenges is instilling a genuine culture of reading.

“In the first year of our Kitap Fest Almaty book festival in 2014, we had just 13 publishing houses. Now we have around 70. Initially, we sold about 100,000 tenge [US$192] worth of books. In recent years, one publisher alone sold three million tenge [US$ 5,785] worth. There’s a growing number of Kazakh writers and increasing interest in local stories and Kazakh-language literature,” she said.

She also noted rising demand for business and self-help literature. However, there’s a concerning trend among younger readers.

“Some young people use artificial intelligence to read only summaries instead of full books. As a result, they miss out on deep, thoughtful reading,” she said.

Omarbek highlighted the formats drawing the most interest, including popular authors and their books, writing workshops, and events where successful professionals recommend meaningful reads. Another emerging trend is poetry therapy, where individuals recite their own or classic poems on stage. Children’s literature is also experiencing a boom in popularity.

“We don’t have deep studies or rankings to track how much Kazakhstan reads or how that’s changed over the past decade. Still, I see a positive shift and believe in a reading nation—because only a reading nation can lead a country forward,” said Omarbek.

Literature rooted in family history

The Astana Times also spoke with Mariya Omar, a prominent Kazakh author whose novel “Honey and a Touch of Wormwood” became a bestseller in the Meloman bookstore chain. The novel traces the lives of several generations of women in one family.

Omar said she had always been drawn to storytelling, and after learning about her grandmother Akbalzhan’s remarkable life, she realized it deserved to be told in a book or film.

“I postponed writing for a long time, occasionally jotting notes or asking relatives questions. But after my father died in 2020, I committed to writing the book, as I wanted to leave a memory of our ancestors for my children,” she said.

Though she initially focused the book on her grandmother, the narrative eventually shifted to her mother and then to herself.

“My mother shared stories from her youth in the 1950s and 1960s. She and my father had a fascinating love story. That became the second part of the book. Later, I decided to write a third part from my perspective. I was not sure whether to include my voice. But I realized I am the listener and the witness. This story is less about me and more about my family,” said Omar.

Her grandmother’s journey—from carefree daughter to orphan, from survivor of famine and repression to resilient matriarch—was filled with hardship and strength.

“I remember her as a kind, loving grandmother. It was important for me to show that she did not just endure her fate, but held onto her warmth,” said Omar.

The book resonated deeply with readers, particularly women, who saw reflections of their own families in the story.

“Many readers said it felt like reading about their mothers or grandmothers. Familiar details—like the scent of baursak or a chest full of keepsakes—evoked strong emotions. They admired the main character’s wisdom and resilience, and many told me it inspired them to ask their own families about their history,” she said.

The evolving landscape of reading

Despite concerns about “short attention spans” and video content replacing books, Omar believes reading still holds a strong place in Kazakh society.

“I meet a lot of young readers. Of course, formats are changing—people are turning to e-books and audiobooks, which are more convenient, affordable, and environmentally friendly. But what matters most is what we read and the quality of content,” she said.

Omar noted that books offer a unique depth that digital media often lacks. “They allow us to step into someone else’s mind, to reflect, and to become more empathetic.”

Social media and book clubs have also transformed how readers engage with literature.

“Today, we can meet writers, send them feedback, and attend their talks. That kind of access makes literature more alive and dynamic,” she said.

Omar has completed a second novel and is currently in talks with publishers. It will also center on a woman navigating a complicated family past and an unresolved secret.