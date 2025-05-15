Kazakh Tazy Gains Global Spotlight in Euronews’ Modern Nomads

ASTANA — Euronews released a new episode of Modern Nomads highlighting the Kazakh Tazy — an ancient sighthound breed now earning international recognition for its cultural and historical significance in Kazakhstan on May 14.

“Once loyal companions to nomads, the Tazy has become a symbol of friendship that extends far beyond Kazakhstan’s borders. Scientists believe the lineage of Kazakh sighthounds dates to the era of horse domestication. For centuries, these graceful, long-legged dogs protected livestock from predators and helped nomads hunt for food,” reported Euronews.

Today, the Kazakh Tazy is emerging as a national symbol. In a major step forward, the breed received preliminary recognition last year from the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), the World Canine Organization.

Recently, the Kazakh Tazy breed has been included for the first time in “Dogs of the World,” a book by Lili Chin featuring more than 600 illustrations of dog breeds worldwide.

This year, the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a resolution to designate Sept. 3 as the Day of Kazakh Dog Breeds – Tazy and Tobet.

Among the breed’s notable owners are Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and French President Emmanuel Macron.