Kazakhstan Introduces National Day for Tazy and Tobet Dog Breeds

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a resolution to designate Sept. 3 as the Day of Kazakh Dog Breeds – Tazy and Tobet.

“Tazy and Tobet are original Kazakh breeds, the pride of the Kazakh people, one of the seven treasures of Zheti Kazyna. Tazy dogs are irreplaceable hunting companions, and Tobet dogs are tireless guardians of livestock and property of our ancestors,” the resolution states.

Economic, political, and ideological factors led to a decline in these breeds in the 20th century. The government is now taking steps to preserve and strengthen its gene pool. The initiative aims to boost interest in Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage, history, and traditions while supporting breeders and cynological organizations.

The holiday could also attract tourists interested in Kazakhstan’s ethnography and culture. Planned events include lectures, seminars, exhibitions, and competitions showcasing the breeds’ history and characteristics. The growing cynology sector is also expected to create jobs and contribute to economic growth.

Sept. 3 was chosen because on this date in 2024, the International Canine Federation (FCI) granted preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy as an official breed, confirming Kazakhstan as its breed standard holder.