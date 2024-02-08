President Tokayev Presents France’s Macron with Tazy Dogs

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with two national Tazy dog breed puppies, Akorda press service reported on Feb. 7.

President Macron named the puppies Jules и Jeanne.

During his visit to Astana last November, Macron explored Kazakh culture at the Ethnoauyl (ethno village) exhibition, where he especially liked the greyhounds. President Tokayev pledged to gift him these dogs.

Later, two five-month-old Tazy puppies were transported to Paris. Veterinarians examined the pets and temporarily quarantined them. The French authorities received recommendations on the proper care, feeding, and training required for Tazy dogs.

Jules и Jeanne joined the company of the presidential couple’s black Labrador, Nemo, who was adopted from an animal shelter in 2017.