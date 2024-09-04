International Canine Federation Preliminarily Recognizes Kazakh Tazy as Official Dog Breed

ASTANA — The General Committee of the International Canine Federation (FCI) decided on Sept. 4 to grant preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy as an official dog breed, designating Kazakhstan as the breed’s standard holder.

According to Kazakhstan’s Presidential Administration’s press service, this decision is a key and final step before fully recognizing the Tazy as a Kazakh breed at the international level.

FCI President Tamás Jakkel congratulated Kazakhstan on this historic decision, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming ten years, during which health tests and data on the breed must be collected to ensure the Tazy’s well-being and secure its place as a recognized breed globally.

Since 2022, Kazakhstan’s Presidential Administration, on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has prioritized the recognition of the Kazakh Tazy. Over the past two years, their work included legislative amendments, scientific research, breeding shows, and exhibitions.

Registration of dog breeds for international recognition is only possible through national cynological organizations with full FCI membership. In August 2023, Kazakhstan’s Union of Cynologists met all FCI requirements and achieved full membership, earning the right to declare its national dog breeds.

President of Kazakhstan’s Union of Cynologists Bauyrzhan Serikkali expressed pride in the achievement, noting the breed’s deep historical and cultural significance to Kazakhstan. He emphasized the importance of preserving and popularizing the Tazy, which has a history of over 4,000 years.

In February, President Tokayev presented French President Emmanuel Macron with two Tazy puppies.

Last year, President Tokayev also presented Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen with a Kazakh Tazy.

Preserving this breed is vital because it embodies the historical legacy of the Kazakh people and has been passed down through generations to the present day. In 2022, Kazakhstan pledged to allocate 1.4 billion tenge (US$3 million) to preserve and reproduce tazy and tobet hunting dog breeds.

The Tazy is a unique breed of dog and occupies a worthy place in Zheti Kazyna, which has deep cultural significance for Kazakhstan and reflects the values and ideals of traditional nomadic society. In Turkic culture, Zheti (the number seven) is often considered sacred and symbolizes harmony. Traditionally, Zheti Kazyna includes key aspects of Kazakh life: intellect for survival in the harsh conditions of the nomadic way of life, mobility, hunting, protection, family, and culture.

The very name Tazy translates to “swift, fast,” which corresponds to their natural characteristics. They are born hunters with a calm and majestic character, making them excellent companions in any condition.

The Tazy’s history dates back to the early Soviet period when hunting played a crucial role in Kazakhstan’s economy. However, the breed faced near extinction in the post-war years of the 20th century. Thanks to the dedication of enthusiasts, the Tazy was preserved, and efforts to restore the breed have since intensified.

There are several thousand Tazy dogs in Kazakhstan today, but the threat of losing unique cultural features due to globalization and urbanization remains. Preservation and promotion of the Tazy are vital to maintaining Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.