Almaty Airport’s Next Takeoff: Can Kazakhstan Build Central Asia’s Leading Aviation Hub?

ALMATY – As Central Asian countries accelerate airport expansion to capture growing passenger and cargo flows between Europe and Asia, Kazakhstan is entering a new phase of competition. While Uzbekistan has launched construction of what is expected to become the region’s largest airport, Almaty is pursuing a different strategy: expanding capacity while investing in operational efficiency, cargo infrastructure, digitalization and international connectivity.

The latest milestone in that transformation came as Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC), a subsidiary of Baiterek National Investment Holding, completed its exit from the Almaty International Airport project through the sale of the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund’s 15% stake to TAV Airports for $133 million. While the transaction marks the end of one investment cycle, it also reflects how the airport has evolved from a modernization project into one of Kazakhstan’s key transport assets.

From investment project to regional gateway

QIC entered the project in 2021 through the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund, contributing $30 million in equity financing as part of TAV Airports’ $415 million acquisition of Almaty International Airport.

During the investment period, the airport underwent its largest modernization in decades. A new 53,500-square-meter international passenger terminal, a VIP terminal and an engineering facilities building were commissioned, alongside a modern baggage handling system with four times the capacity of the previous facility.

The results have also been visible in passenger traffic. Annual passenger numbers more than doubled from 5.6 million in 2021 to 11.93 million by the end of 2025, while the city’s tourism services market reached 110.9 billion tenge. In the first half of 2026 alone, the airport served 5.76 million passengers, generating revenues of $257.9 million.

The next bottleneck is no longer the terminal

The current phase of investment illustrates how airport development has shifted beyond terminal construction. Rather than simply expanding passenger halls, Almaty is investing heavily in operational infrastructure that determines how efficiently an airport functions.

One of the flagship projects is the Ground Handling Village, a 7,110-square-meter complex that will consolidate technical, maintenance, warehouse and administrative services into a single operational center. The facility is expected to improve coordination among ground handling teams, reduce aircraft turnaround times and provide modern maintenance facilities for specialized airport equipment.

Equally significant is the construction of a new four-kilometer parallel taxiway, extending to 5.2 kilometers with connecting taxiways. Today, one of Almaty’s runways serves both aircraft movements and taxiing operations, creating operational constraints as traffic grows. Once completed, the dedicated taxiway will separate aircraft movements, shorten taxi times, increase runway availability and improve overall airport capacity.

Winter operations are also being modernized through the construction of Central Asia’s first dedicated aircraft de-icing platform. By moving de-icing operations away from aircraft stands and enabling treatment closer to the runway, the project is expected to reduce delays, improve winter operational reliability and enhance environmental sustainability through a specialized de-icing fluid collection and recycling system.

Together, these investments reflect a broader shift in airport strategy, improving operational performance rather than simply adding passenger capacity.

Cargo is becoming as important as passengers

Passenger growth often dominates headlines, but cargo increasingly defines the competitiveness of international airports. Almaty has begun positioning itself as a logistics gateway alongside its role as Kazakhstan’s largest passenger airport.

In June, Emirates SkyCargo launched its first scheduled freighter service between Dubai and Almaty using Boeing 777F aircraft. The weekly service provides more than 100 tonnes of cargo capacity, enabling direct transportation of electronics, industrial equipment, perishables and consumer goods through Emirates’ global logistics hub in Dubai.

The launch is significant because Almaty became Emirates SkyCargo’s first dedicated cargo destination in Central Asia, strengthening logistics links between the region, the Middle East and international markets.

The airport is also preparing for Cathay Pacific’s direct Hong Kong-Almaty passenger route, scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027 with three weekly Airbus A330 services. Together with new routes operated by LOT Polish Airlines, FlyOne Armenia and Thai AirAsia X, the expansion reflects a deliberate effort to diversify international connectivity across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Rather than relying on one or two major markets, Almaty is gradually building a broader network that increases both passenger options and transit opportunities.

Regional competition is intensifying

Almaty’s modernization is unfolding amid a broader race to establish Central Asia’s leading aviation hub.

Uzbekistan recently launched construction of a new international airport in the Tashkent region that is expected to become the largest in Central Asia. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the project will accommodate up to 20 million passengers annually, process 129,000 tonnes of cargo and support more than 40 aircraft movements per hour. The airport is also designed as a multimodal transport hub connected to highways and high-speed rail while operating entirely on renewable energy.

At the same time, Uzbekistan’s existing airports continue to record strong growth. During the first half of 2026, the country’s airports handled 64,831 flights, an increase of 8% year-on-year, while passenger traffic rose 16% to 8.15 million. Cargo volumes increased 33% to more than 51,500 tonnes.

Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan’s strategy appears less focused on building the region’s largest airport and more on maximizing the efficiency and competitiveness of its existing hub.

According to Almaty’s tourism department, the airport handled 2.2 million foreigners during the first five months of 2026, a 10% increase compared with the same period last year. International flights rose by 8.6% to 20,600, while the airport currently maintains direct connections with 53 cities worldwide.

Under the airport’s modernization plan through 2029, backed by investments totaling $362 million, Almaty aims to increase annual passenger capacity to 19 million by 2030.

Aviation is becoming economic policy

Airport development is increasingly aligned with broader national transport and economic strategies. Earlier this year, Kazakhstan strengthened cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) through a new agreement aimed at enhancing the country’s aviation accident investigation capabilities.

It comes as ICAO former President Salvatore Sciacchitano has said that global air transport is expected to triple by 2050, making investments in infrastructure, safety and sustainability increasingly important.

“Kazakhstan’s liberalization policy means more opportunities for international airlines and passengers, strengthening its position as a regional hub. The country’s investments in air traffic management and airport infrastructure are key to meeting ICAO’s safety and sustainability goals,” he said previously in an interview with the Astana Times.

Outlook: Competition will be measured by connectivity

The coming years will determine whether Almaty can translate infrastructure investment into genuine hub status. Passenger numbers will remain an important benchmark, but they are unlikely to be the only measure of success. More revealing indicators will include cargo growth, transit traffic, aircraft turnaround efficiency and the airport’s ability to attract additional long-haul carriers.

The next stage will be defined less by construction milestones than by the airport’s ability to attract transfer passengers, strengthen its cargo role along Eurasian trade corridors, and integrate more deeply into international aviation networks

If successful, the airport could evolve from Kazakhstan’s largest passenger gateway into one of Central Asia’s principal aviation and logistics hubs, as the modernization of recent years has provided the physical foundation.