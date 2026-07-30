From Screens to Stadiums: Games of the Future 2026 Kicks Off in Astana 

ASTANA – The Games of the Future will become another golden bridge of unity, friendship and solidarity among countries, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said as he opened the international tournament in Astana on July 29.

The tournament brings together more than 800 participants representing over 50 nationalities. They will compete through Aug. 9 across eight disciplines that combine traditional athletic performance, competitive gaming and major esports titles.

“This tournament brings together what may appear to be incompatible. At its core is a reasonable and realistic balance between two worlds – physical and virtual. (…) The main mission of the Games of the Future is to truly unite people and inspire them toward new achievements. I am sure that the Games of the Future will become another golden bridge of unity, friendship and solidarity among our countries,” said Tokayev at the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future Astana 2026 powered by Samruk Kazyna.

The ceremony formally launched 12 days of competition at four major sporting venues across the Kazakh capital. Laser effects, aerial acrobatics, live music and performances by leading Kazakh artists were combined with national cultural motifs in a production centered on the connection between physical sport and digital innovation.

The ceremony was attended by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, along with official delegations and representatives of the international sports community.

Daniel Merkley, Phygital International CEO, said the opening represented more than the start of another international competition.

“It is a celebration of ambition, innovation and collaboration. It is an opportunity to bring together nations, communities and innovators from around the world, united by a shared belief that the future is created by those prepared to embrace new ideas,” said Merkley.

Where physical and digital competition meet

Unlike a conventional multisport event, the Games of the Future place digital and physical abilities within the same competitive system.

In the phygital disciplines, athletes begin with a video game before moving into a related physical contest, such as basketball, football, fighting or dancing. The results of both stages contribute to the final score, allowing teams to recover from a digital-stage deficit during the physical competition or extend an advantage established on screen.

The format requires athletes to switch between different rules, skills and tactics within a single match. Strong gaming performance must be supported by physical preparation, while experience in traditional sports may not be enough without equally strong results in the digital stage.

Merkley said the competition reflects the evolution of sport for a generation that moves naturally between physical and digital environments.

“Over the coming days, Astana will become the center of the phygital world, as elite athletes, leading esports organizations, innovators, partners, media and supporters from across the globe come together to celebrate the Games of the Future. Together, they will showcase a new era of sport – one that brings together physical excellence, digital competition and technological innovation on a truly global stage,” said Markley.

Basketball launches competitive program

The competitive program began at the Qazaqstan Athletics Sports Complex, where 16 clubs opened their group-stage campaigns in Phygital Basketball Presented by Halyk Fund. The discipline combines the 3on3 FreeStyle basketball video game with a fast-paced basketball match on the court. Teams carry their score from the digital stage into the physical contest, with the combined total determining the winner.

Croatia-based Zagrebacki mališani NITUI, the reigning champions of the Phygital Contenders qualifying tournament held in the capital in June, opened the main competition with a 34-17 victory over Kazakhstan-based GTB KZ.

GTB KZ player Yesset Zharkylov, who is also a member of Kazakhstan’s national 3×3 basketball team, said the unfamiliar digital stage intensified the pressure of playing the tournament’s opening match.

“We were the first to begin. It was exciting, and as the teams opening the tournament, we were very nervous during the digital part. It is a new game that none of us had played before, so there was a lot of tension. The physical part was better because we had played basketball before, and overall, the tournament is very entertaining and interesting,” Zharkylov told The Astana Times.

For Zagrebacki mališani NITUI, the opening victory provided a positive start to a campaign in which the team has set its sights on the title.

“We didn’t know exactly what to expect because it was the first game of the tournament. Getting the first win is important. We came here to win every game, and that’s still our goal,” said Zagrebacki mališani NITUI athlete Jure Gunjina.

His teammate Jan Kroflin said the players’ basketball background gave them confidence once the contest moved onto the court, but the digital component required considerably more preparation.

“We are all basketball players, so that part comes naturally. The digital stage took much more work because none of us had played the game before preparing for this competition. We wanted to make sure we didn’t fall behind there,” Kroflin told The Astana Times.

Eight disciplines across 12 days

Beyond basketball, GOTF 2026 program includes hybrid versions of football, fighting, tactical shooting and dancing, along with tournaments based on some of the world’s most established competitive video games.

The first group of disciplines comprises Phygital Football UFL Presented by Samruk-Kazyna, Phygital Basketball Presented by Halyk Fund, Phygital Shooter CS 2 Presented by Yandex GO, and Phygital Dancing Presented by Solidcore Resources.

The program also includes Phygital Fighting Presented by Kazzinc, MOBA PC Dota 2 Presented by Bank CenterCredit, MOBA Mobile MLBB Presented by FREEDOM, and Battle Royale – PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Presented by Alatau City Bank.

Alongside the competitions, visitors can take part in interactive activities, enter prize draws and attend autograph sessions with athletes and esports players competing at the tournament. The field features prominent names from global sport and gaming, including PUBG star James Giezen, known as TGLTN and players representing internationally recognized organizations such as Xtreme Gaming, Vici Gaming, Boca Juniors and Valencia Basket. The program continues across Astana through Aug. 9.