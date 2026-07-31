Heatwave Drives Electricity Demand Growth in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Abnormally high temperatures have contributed to rising electricity consumption and increased pressure on Kazakhstan’s power system, notably during evening peak hours, according to the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry said the national energy system is operating normally, while additional demand is mainly observed during periods of maximum consumption. Higher temperatures have increased the use of cooling systems and other equipment, adding to electricity demand, reported Kazinform on July 29.

The ministry noted that weather conditions are only one factor behind consumption growth, with rising household and economic activity also contributing to the trend.

Electricity consumption in Kazakhstan has continued to increase in recent years. According to the ministry, consumption reached 57.1 billion kilowatt-hours as of July 1, compared with 48.4 billion kWh on June 1 and 43.7 billion kWh on May 1.

To manage peak demand, Kazakhstan uses electricity imports from neighboring countries when necessary. The ministry emphasized that such supplies are used only to cover temporary local shortages.

Kazakhstan is expanding generation capacity to meet future demand. The government expects the introduction of new capacities to fully cover domestic electricity demand from 2027 and create additional reserves for economic growth.

The impact of extreme heat in Kazakhstan has also extended beyond energy demand, affecting public health and daily life.