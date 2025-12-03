New Direct Flights Boost Connectivity Between Almaty, Bangkok, and Chengdu

ASTANA — Almaty has expanded its international air links with the launch of new direct routes to Bangkok by Thai AirAsia X and to Chengdu by Air China, strengthening tourism, trade, and regional cooperation.

Long-haul low-cost carrier Thai AirAsia X has launched a new international route between Almaty and Bangkok (Don Mueang) on Dec. 1. Direct flights will operate four times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, using wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft. The new service marks the airline’s entry into the Central Asian market.

“The launch of the Almaty-Bangkok route represents a significant business opportunity for Thai AirAsia X as it expands into Central Asia. This direct service provides convenient and affordable travel to Bangkok, making it an ideal choice for Kazakh citizens who can enjoy the city without the need for a visa,” said Pattra Boosarawongse, Thai AirAsia X CEO, during a Dec. 2 presentation in Almaty.

The airline now operates direct flights from Bangkok to major cities in China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea with its fleet of 11 Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Air China will also launch a direct route connecting Almaty and Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan Province, in December. Flights will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using Airbus A320neo aircraft. The flight from Chengdu to Almaty will take just 3.5 hours, saving travelers up to seven hours compared to connecting routes, while the return flight will take five hours.

According to the announcement, the new route will enhance the efficiency and convenience of air travel and bolster trade, economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges between southwest China and Central Asia. Economic ties between Kazakhstan and Sichuan Province have grown steadily in recent years, with Kazakh goods such as ferrochrome, zinc concentrate, and barley entering the Chinese market via Sichuan, while vehicles, air conditioners, and other products from the province remain in high demand in Kazakhstan.