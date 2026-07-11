Cathay Pacific to Launch Cargo Flights to Astana, Passenger Service to Almaty

ASTANA – Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways plans to launch regular cargo flights to Astana from Aug. 1 and passenger flights between Hong Kong and Almaty from January 2027, expanding air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

The plans were announced during a meeting between Saltanat Tompiyeva, chair of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee, and Oliver Coelho, Cathay Pacific Airways’ regional manager for the Middle East.

Cathay Pacific will launch up to five weekly cargo flights to Astana from Aug. 1 and begin operating three weekly passenger flights between Hong Kong and Almaty from January 2027, the Transport Ministry’s press service reported on July 11.

Tompiyeva reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide the necessary support for implementing both projects.

The officials agreed to continue coordinating the necessary procedures for launching the new services and to strengthen cooperation to develop air links between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

The new routes are expected to boost trade, tourism and logistics connectivity while strengthening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.