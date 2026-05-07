Uzbekistan to Begin Construction of New Tashkent International Airport in June

ASTANA – Construction of the new Tashkent International Airport is set to begin in June as Uzbekistan advances a large-scale transport infrastructure project to expand aviation capacity and meet growing passenger demand.

According to Uzbek Deputy Transport Minister Jasurbek Choriev, the public-private partnership (PPP) agreement is in its final stage. It is expected to be signed by mid-May, after which construction will officially commence following government approval, reported gazeta.uz on May 5.

An international consortium including partners from Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan is implementing the project. The airport will be built on a 1,300-hectare site in the Tashkent region.

Once completed, the airport will be able to handle up to 20 million passengers and 129,000 tons of cargo annually, support up to 30 takeoffs and landings per hour, and accommodate 62 aircraft simultaneously. The construction period is expected to last 3-4 years.

The new airport will be integrated with key transport infrastructure, including highways and high-speed rail links, enhancing regional connectivity. The existing airport is expected to be decommissioned once the new facility becomes operational.