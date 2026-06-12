New Flights to Armenia and Uzbekistan Expand Kazakhstan’s Air Connectivity

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is expanding its international air links with the launch of new routes to Armenia and Uzbekistan, as authorities continue efforts to increase flight connectivity and strengthen regional travel and business ties.



According to the Transport Ministry, Armenian carrier FlyOne Armenia entered the Kazakh market on June 12, launching direct scheduled passenger flights between Yerevan and Almaty.

The airline will operate the route twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, increasing the total number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Armenia from three to five. Officials said the new service is expected to support trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The expansion comes as Kazakhstan continues to attract new international carriers and broaden its route network. On June 13, Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air is set to launch its first regular service on the Tashkent-Kostanay-Tashkent route, connecting northern Kazakhstan with the Uzbek capital.

The inaugural flight will arrive at Kostanai International Airport, named after Akhmet Baitursynuly.

According to airport officials, the route is expected to improve transport accessibility for the Kostanay Region while creating new opportunities for business and tourism.

“The new route opens additional opportunities for the development of business, tourism and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” said Askar Bekbosynov, chairman of the board of Kostanai International Airport.

“It will also enhance the transport accessibility of the Kostanay Region and expand the airport’s international route network,” he added.

The launch of the two routes reflects broader efforts by Kazakhstan to expand international air connectivity and strengthen links with neighboring countries and regional partners.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has prioritized developing new international routes as part of its strategy to support tourism growth, increase business mobility and improve regional connectivity.