ICAO Chief Praises Kazakhstan’s Aviation Progress, Eyes Greater Regional Role

ASTANA – International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) President Salvatore Sciacchitano recognized Kazakhstan’s swift progress in aviation safety, liberalization, and infrastructure, emphasizing its potential to become a major regional air transport hub connecting Europe and Asia in an interview with The Astana Times.

The ICAO’s recently adopted 2025-2050 strategic plan sets ambitious global goals, and Kazakhstan is positioning itself to play a key regional role in achieving them.

According to Sciacchitano, global air transport is expected to triple by 2050, making safety, sustainability, and inclusivity essential priorities.

“The strategic plan sets goals for zero fatalities in flight operations and net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century. This requires advancing new technologies, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and ensuring every nation meets the highest aviation safety and security standards,” said Sciacchitano.

Kazakhstan has made notable progress toward these objectives, with Sciacchitano emphasizing the country’s adoption of modern air transport policies, including open skies liberalization, which enhances market access and global connectivity.

“Kazakhstan’s liberalization policy means more opportunities for international airlines and passengers, strengthening its position as a regional hub. The country’s investments in air traffic management and airport infrastructure are key to meeting ICAO’s safety and sustainability goals,” he said.

Leading in aviation and equality

During his visit to Astana, Sciacchitano met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, commending his leadership in advancing aviation reform and sustainability, and highlighting Kazakhstan’s notable progress in promoting gender equality within the aviation sector.

“As I told the President of Kazakhstan today, beyond recognizing the country’s impressive aviation achievements, I want to highlight something truly remarkable. Globally, only 5% of aviation professionals are women. In Kazakhstan, women make up 40% of the civil aviation workforce. This is an extraordinary example of progress toward gender equality and a model for other countries in Europe and around the world,” said Sciacchitano.

“The country is advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the goal of gender equality. In my view, this commitment to empowering women is one of the country’s most significant accomplishments in civil aviation,” he added.

Sciacchitano highlighted the importance of ensuring no country is left behind in achieving aviation standards. While Kazakhstan has exceeded the global average in terms of safety and security compliance, other countries in the region are progressing at varying rates. ICAO pledged continued support to help them implement international standards.

He called Kazakhstan’s aviation progress a “model for the region,” noting the country’s transformation from a marginal player in global aviation to a leader in the region’s air transport development.

“Kazakhstan’s geographic location between Europe and Asia and its open market policies create strong potential for it to serve as a key air traffic hub. It’s not just about direct flights but about generating regional connectivity,” he said.

Future growth and youth engagement

ICAO is focused on cultivating the next generation of aviation professionals to meet rising global demand. Aviation traffic is projected to grow from 4.6 billion passengers per year today to approximately 12.6 billion by 2050, creating a pressing need for skilled professionals across the sector.

“What is important is to continue implementing high standards, support infrastructure development, and lead globally in the international aviation market. This includes promoting access for the next generation of aviation professionals,” said Sciacchitano.

ICAO’s Next Generation Aviation Professionals program encourages young people to explore aviation careers, introducing initiatives at the state and regional levels to raise awareness among school-age students.

“We must create more attention and opportunities for the younger generation,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s youth are encouraged to pursue aviation careers through internships, secondments, and training opportunities in global hubs such as Montreal and Paris.