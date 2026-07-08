Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation With ICAO on Air Accident Investigations

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has strengthened its cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to enhance the country’s capacity to investigate aviation accidents and incidents following the signing of a new cooperation agreement in Montreal, reported the Ministry of transport on July 8.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between the Kazakh delegation and Acting ICAO Secretary General and Director of the Air Transport Bureau Mohamed Rahma.

The Kazakh delegation included Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to ICAO Timur Tlegenov, Director of the Transport Accident and Incident Investigation Department at the Ministry of Transport Nurzhan Malayev, as well as representatives of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and KazAeronavigation.

During the meeting, the Kazakh side presented the activities and future plans of the newly established Transport Accident and Incident Investigation Center, one of the first specialized agencies of its kind among the CIS countries dedicated to investigating aviation accidents and incidents in accordance with ICAO international standards and recommended practices.

The agreement aims to support the institutional development of Kazakhstan’s new aviation investigation body and strengthen its technical capabilities. Under the partnership, ICAO experts will assess the сenter’s existing capacities, identify investigator training needs, and provide recommendations on equipping laboratories with modern technologies and technical resources.

The cooperation will also focus on addressing findings identified during ICAO audits and further improving Kazakhstan’s national system for investigating aviation accidents and incidents.

According to the ministry, the partnership is expected to improve flight safety, introduce advanced investigation methods and technologies, strengthen the center’s technical infrastructure, and expand cooperation with the international aviation community.