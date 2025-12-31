Kazakhstan Wraps Up 2025: Key International Engagements and Global Initiatives

ASTANA — Throughout 2025, Kazakhstan was actively involved in international diplomacy, multilateral initiatives, and domestic political processes. The year was marked by high-level summits, participation in UN and regional formats, the launch of international initiatives, and discussions on political and institutional reforms.

International events

On Nov. 6, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the second-ever Central Asia–the United States C5+1 presidential summit at the White House. The meeting resulted in key agreements on critical minerals, infrastructure development, and cooperation in artificial intelligence, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the United States and Central Asia, reported Akorda.

***

Held on June 17 under President Tokayev’s chairmanship, the second China–Central Asia summit in Astana brought together the leaders of China and the five Central Asian states. The Astana Declaration and the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation were signed, deepening collaboration within the Belt and Road Initiative, energy, transport, and the digital agenda, and cementing Kazakhstan’s role as a strategic regional hub.

***

On Sept. 23, President Tokayev delivered an address at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, calling for Security Council reform, broader representation of developing countries, and modernization of peacekeeping mechanisms. He highlighted Kazakhstan’s contribution to non-proliferation, food, and energy security, reinforcing its image as a consistent advocate of multilateralism.

***

The eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana on Sept. 17–18, gathered more than 100 delegations from around 60 countries. Representatives of major world religions adopted the Astana Declaration of Peace 2025, reaffirming commitments to interfaith dialogue, cultural respect, and joint efforts to strengthen global peace.

***

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, President Tokayev paid an official visit to China and addressed the SCO Plus Summit in Tianjin. He emphasized conflict prevention, UN reform, and stronger global governance, while supporting initiatives on connectivity, including the Middle Corridor and the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative with the EAEU.

***

In 2025, Kazakhstan hosted the Astana International Forum, Digital Bridge 2025, and the Astana Think Tank Forum. Together, these events strengthened Astana’s standing as a political, technological, and intellectual hub for discussions on global security, AI, digital transformation, and the role of middle powers.

International initiatives

At the UN General Assembly, President Tokayev proposed a package approach to UN reform, including expanding the Security Council to better represent Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, positioning Kazakhstan as a leader among middle powers.

***

At Kazakhstan’s initiative, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, aiming to strengthen global volunteerism as a key resource for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

***

Kazakhstan proposed resuming nuclear disarmament negotiations in Astana and advocated for a permanent UN body on biosecurity, drawing on its historical experience with the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

***

On March 4, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to establish the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as a regional development hub.

The center, inaugurated in August by President Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, serves as a catalyst for coordinated action to make economies resilient and vibrant, enhance regional innovation, and foster deeper cooperation across the region.

***

President Tokayev proposed hosting a major Regional Environmental Summit in 2026 in Kazakhstan to coordinate Central Asian approaches to climate change, water resources, and green energy.

***

Kazakhstan’s initiative on World Unity for Just Peace, circulated as an official UN document in April 2025, called for a shared formula for a just peace, linking peace, development, food security, and climate action.

***

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Kazakhstan proposed establishing an SCO investment office at the AIFC, creating an SCO Expert Forum on AI, hosting an SCO AI conference in 2027, and opening an SCO Research Center for Water Resources.

***

Kazakhstan proposed uniting regional efforts to address the environmental crisis of the Caspian and Aral Seas and supported declaring March 26 as the International Day of the Aral Sea, Amu Darya, and Syr Darya Rivers.