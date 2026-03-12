KMG Chairman Visits Kashagan Field, Reviews Production and Development Plans

ALMATY – KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov held a production meeting with employees of North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) during a working visit to the Atyrau Region on March 11.

During the trip, Khassenov visited key production facilities of the Kashagan oil field, including the offshore complex and the Bolashak processing plant, reported the KMG’s press service.

According to company data, nearly 18.2 million tons of oil were produced at Kashagan in 2025, with more than 3 million tons accounting for KMG’s share.

Maintenance and field development plans

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to preparations for major maintenance works scheduled for this year and the organization of operations to return idle wells to production. Khassenov stressed the importance of implementing all planned measures efficiently and meeting established deadlines.

KMG also raised several issues with the operator related to the long-term development of the Kashagan field, including plans to bring undeveloped sections into production as part of a broader strategy for full-scale development.

Increasing local content

The discussion also focused on increasing the project’s domestic value. Khassenov emphasized the importance of expanding the contract in exchange for an investment mechanism that encourages companies to localize production in Kazakhstan.

In 2025, agreements under this mechanism were signed with several companies, including Brucke Energy for the localization of high-pressure safety valve production, Global Energy Service for manufacturing ring-type gaskets, and Hyundai Aktau for the supply of ambulances.

In addition, 10 contracts were signed through the local tender mechanism to support domestic producers. Overall, Kazakh goods, works, and services accounted for 70% of NCOC procurement in 2025, totaling approximately $606 million.

As part of Kazakhstan’s declared Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in 2026, NCOC plans to introduce new technologies to improve operational efficiency. These include digital oil field systems, VideoAnalytics tools, and Cognite Data Fusion platforms using artificial intelligence to optimize production processes.