Astana to Host Over 200 Events to Celebrate Nauryz 2026

ALMATY – More than 200 diverse events and activities will take place in Astana to celebrate Nauryz, the main spring holiday marking renewal and the start of a new year. The celebrations will unfold as part of the traditional Nauryznama decade from March 14 to 23, during which each day is dedicated to national values and a specific theme, reported the city’s administration.

A distinctive feature of this year’s celebrations will be the active use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). Across the capital’s festive venues, residents and visitors will find interactive zones featuring robots, AI demonstrations and other technological solutions.

Nauryznama begins with Amal Day – March 14

The Nauryznama decade will begin on March 14 with Amal Holiday (Korisu), day of greetings and renewal after the long winter.

At 12 p.m. on March 14, the Atatürk Park will host a large-scale celebration featuring cultural figures, creative groups, children’s ensembles from educational institutions and national cultural centers of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

A dedicated AI zone will allow visitors to create personalized photos wearing traditional Kazakh clothing using artificial intelligence. The generated images can be downloaded via QR code.

Charity Day – March 15

March 15 will be celebrated as Charity Day (Qaiyrymdylyk Kuni). A citywide campaign will distribute food baskets to lonely pensioners, veterans and people in need.

At 11 a.m., the Sharapat Social Service Center will host a festive event Kindness – the Power that Connects Hearts. As part of the initiative, children from socially vulnerable groups will be taken on a sightseeing tour of the capital. At the same time, a concert program will be organized, as crisis centers will launch a charity challenge encouraging residents to perform acts of kindness.

Culture and National Traditions Day – March 16

March 16 will be dedicated to culture and national traditions. On March 16 and 17, the Zhastar Palace Concert Hall will stage the theatrical musical performance “Nauryz. Zharyq Kushi,” (Nauryz. Power of Light) with performances scheduled throughout the day.

Throughout the city, educational and cultural institutions will host numerous workshops, concerts and exhibitions dedicated to national heritage. These will include cooking master classes on traditional dishes for schoolchildren at the College of Service and Tourism, pottery workshops with national ornaments in preschools, concerts and cultural programs in art schools, as well as exhibitions of handicrafts created by elderly residents in social service centers.

Family Day – March 17

Shanyrak Day on March 17 will focus on family values and traditions. The Youth Musical Theatre will host an evening event, where family couples will perform songs and recite poetry. At the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts, schoolchildren will take part in a large flash mob and traditional games.

During the celebrations, the capital will also honor mothers with many children by awarding Silver and Gold medals, present traditional cradles to newborns and congratulate couples celebrating 50 years of marriage.

National Clothing Day – March 18

March 18 will highlight Kazakh national clothing and fashion traditions. Visitors to the Khan Shatyr shopping center will be able to see fashion shows featuring national clothing from Kazakh designers as well as collections presented by the Center of Active Longevity.

Across the city, universities, malls and cultural centers will host exhibitions, workshops and creative events dedicated to national attire. A special challenge One Day in National Clothing will encourage residents to wear traditional garments throughout the day.

Renewal Day – March 19

March 19 will be celebrated as Renewal Day (Zhanaru Kuni). Entrepreneurs across the city will take part in cleaning and renovation efforts around buildings and facilities under the motto Responsible Business – Renewed City. At City Multidisciplinary Hospital No. 2, newborns will receive certificates with QR codes indicating the location of a tree planted in their honor, along with digital cradles presented to families.

National Sports Day – March 20

March 20 will celebrate National Sports Day. The Argymak equestrian complex will host demonstrations of national games including Tenge Ilu (a traditional Kazakh equestrian sport involving picking up coins while riding a horse), archery, Kyz Kuu, translating to “catch up with the girl,” shooting and falconry.

At the QAZAQSTAN Athletics Complex, a sports relay race Uly Dala Oiyndary will showcase traditional sports integrated with artificial intelligence elements.

Solidarity Day – March 21

March 21 marks Solidarity Day (Yntymak Kuni). On March 21 and 22, concert programs will be held at several venues across the capital, including the City Square, the area near the Kazakh Eli monument, the EXPO site, Astana Arena, Astana Music Hall and Atatürk Park.

Performances featuring a humanoid robot and a robot dog will be staged at Kazakh Eli Square, while mass celebrations will be organized in many residential districts across the city.

From March 21 to 23, the EXPO International Exhibition Center will host festive programs with performances by creative groups, national games and competitions. During this time, a special yurt decorated in national style and equipped with modern technologies will also be installed at the EXPO site. Visitors will be able to see demonstrations of a robot dog, a drone police unit and other interactive technological installations promoting civic responsibility and respect for the law.

Main Nauryz Celebrations – March 22

March 22, marking the official start of the New Year, will feature the main Nauryz celebrations. Throughout the city, large-scale competitions in national sports will be held across more than 30 locations in six districts of the capital. Residents will compete in events such as Kazakh wrestling, sheep lifting, tug-of-war, arm wrestling and kettlebell lifting.

A festive fair dedicated to Nauryz will also operate at the EXPO International Exhibition Center on March 22 and 23, offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy traditional food and cultural activities.

Cleansing Day – March 23

The final day of the Nauryznama decade, March 23, will be celebrated as Cleansing Day. Residents will participate in the Start with Yourself challenge by clearing snow and cleaning courtyards as a symbolic way of welcoming the New Year with renewed goals.

Later in the evening, the capital will join the global environmental campaign Earth Hour by temporarily switching off the exterior lighting of buildings across the city.