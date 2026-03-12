Kazakh Diplomats Remain in Middle East to Assist Citizens, Foreign Ministry Says

ALMATY – Kazakh diplomats will continue their work in Middle Eastern countries despite the ongoing evacuation of citizens from the region, First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev said on the sidelines of a parliamentary session on March 11.

According to Ashikbayev, while many citizens have been evacuated due to the escalating situation in the region, Kazakhstan’s diplomatic staff will remain at their posts to assist citizens and maintain the work of diplomatic missions.

He noted that primarily family members and children of embassy and consulate staff were evacuated, while the diplomats themselves continued their duties.

“I believe our diplomats and consuls are doing a very good job. We hear many words of gratitude from our citizens. Regardless of the country, there may be certain nuances, but the overall opinion of those who have returned is that the state did not leave them in trouble and that the Head of State pays special attention to this issue during such a crisis,” Ashikbayev said.

Ashikbayev added that ensuring the security of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad remains a priority for the foreign ministry.

“As you understand, our embassies and consulates abroad are workplaces for our diplomats and places where certain information is stored. Therefore, protecting diplomatic property and our foreign missions is a key priority for the ministry,” he said.

According to the ministry, 9,517 Kazakh citizens have been returned home from Middle Eastern countries since the start of evacuation efforts.