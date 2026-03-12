Kazakhstan Brings Home Over 10,000 Citizens from Middle East

ALMATY – More than 10,000 passengers have been transported from Middle Eastern countries to Kazakhstan since the escalation of tensions in the region, according to the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

A total of 61 flights have been operated, bringing 10,033 passengers back to Kazakhstan. The flights have been carried out by airlines including Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, Flydubai and Air Arabia.

Evacuation and repatriation flights were organized from Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah, Medina, and Muscat to Kazakhstan’s major cities, including Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Aktau, and Shymkent.

Earlier, First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev emphasized that while many citizens have been evacuated due to the escalating situation in the region, Kazakhstan’s diplomatic staff will remain at their posts to assist citizens and maintain the work of diplomatic missions.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, together with relevant government agencies and both domestic and foreign airlines, continues coordinating efforts to return Kazakh citizens from countries in the Middle East.